2,000 sailors head to Port Everglades as Fleet Week begins

PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - Fleet Week is back in South Florida.

Military warships arrived at Port Everglades just after 7 a.m. Monday for the annual event.

The ships will be docked for curious South Floridians to get a firsthand view and to meet the 2,000 sailors, Marines and Coast Guard members in town.

One of the ships participating in the tour is the U.S.S. New York Amphibious Assault Ship, which was constructed with parts of steel from the World Trade Center.

Those who sign up for free tours of the ships will have the opportunity to do so all week.

“All the sailors and Marines and Coast Guardsmen will be in uniform this week, so they’re very obvious out in town,” said U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Brad Skillman. “They’re here as ambassadors for the services, so they like to be greeted, and the city is always very, very accommodating and very, just, kind.”

The welcoming party will be held in Fort Lauderdale on Monday night.

According to the Broward Navy Days website, the event’s goal is to honor the visiting sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen.

The event runs through May 6.

