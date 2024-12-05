FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Children in Broward County got the chance to shop with the county sheriff, just in time for the holidays.

Two hundred schoolchildren took part in the annual holiday event at the Walmart Supercenter in Fort Lauderdale, Thursday morning.

The young students got to pick out toys, bikes and more while paired with Sheriff Gregory Tony and other volunteers from the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Many of the children went beyond thinking about themselves.

“Every single year, several kids are going to make a comment as, ‘Sheriff, can I buy my brother or my sisters a pair of shoes?’ ‘Can I buy food to help my mother at home?” said Tony, “It tells me that this is not just about toys, it’s not just about the holiday season, but it’s also about impacting the quality of life of these kids and their family members who are waiting for them at home.”

“The kids in charities really need it instead of me and other, like, people,” said shopper Averie Fortin.

The event is entirely funded by the Sheriff’s Foundation of Broward County and Memorial Healthcare System.

