FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several animals took flight as part of their journey to find new forever homes.

Two hundred cats and dogs boarded a plane in Fort Lauderdale headed to New Hampshire, Saturday morning.

Saving Sage Animal Rescue got some help from several organizations, including Wings of Rescue, to make the flight happen.

Organizers hope the animals will have a better chance at being adopted by loving families in states across the Northeast.

