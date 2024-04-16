PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of middle school English learner students are on their way to greatness with a trip to Tallahassee.

About 200 students from 14 different middle schools in Broward departed on Tuesday morning from Pembroke Pines on an annual 4-day trip for new Floridians to Tallahassee.

The trip is called ‘Rally to Tally’

Once the students arrive at the state capital, they’ll get to visit cultural museums, the State Capital, the State Senate, and Florida House of Representatives as well as the Florida Supreme Court.

Before boarding the bus, students reacted to their upcoming trip.

“This is a great opportunity because I can know new places, so this is going to be very exciting and interesting,” said Eduardo Bourg.

The students will also get to meet several state legislators and judges during their trip. They will also hold a mock election and be able to debate about current issues and policies.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.