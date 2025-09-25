FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A rollover wreck survivor had a touching reunion with the emergency responders who helped save his life in Fort Lauderdale.

It was an emotional moment for 20-year-old Steven Livingston, who shared poignant words that he likely wouldn’t be alive without the crew who pulled him from a violent crash.

“I just wanted to say thank you to this whole fire crew and the paramedic crew who saved, who extracted me from the car quickly and saved my life and got me to the hospital quickly,” said Livingston.

Back in March, Livingston was heading home from work when he was hit by another car. The impact was so intense, his car went rolling off the street into a nearby parking lot.

Firefighters worked with paramedics to extricate him from the vehicle and stabilizing him before he was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

On the way to the hospital, his quick thinking rescuers started a blood transfusion on Livingston, one of several steps taken that ensured he would survive.

After undergoing several weeks of rehabilitation, Livingston was able to recover. Months after the crash, Livingston and his family met with the crew at Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Station 47 that helped save his life.

“Today, we’re here to celebrate an amazing outcome. To have closure for what took place and to bring, not only our fire department family, but the Livingston family together because they’re going to be a part of us from here on out,” said Fort Lauderdale Fire Chief Stephen Gollan.

The crew received praise for their heroic actions from Livingston’s family.

“If it weren’t for the quick action of the people that responded to his accident, I don’t think he would be here today,” said Michelle, Livingston’s mother.

Gollan told Livingston seeing him alive and thriving now is its own reward for his crew.

“Your success story lifts us all up. It makes all of us know that all that training, all that hard work, all those missed birthdays or whatever it may be, they’re all worthwhile,” said Gollan. “I’m incredibly thankful that all of the pieces of this puzzle were able to come together and that you’re able to be here in front of us today,”

Livingston’s mom said he hopes to be able to get back to fishing, deadlifting and doing marine mechanics.

