FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 20-year-old man who was arrested following an hours-long search when he fled on foot after crashing a stolen vehicle along U.S. 27 in West Broward appeared before a judge.

Gabriel Martinez is facing several charges, which include aggravated assault on an officer, fleeing and eluding, grand theft, possessing burglary tools with intent to use, and driving with a suspended license.

During his court appearance on Thursday, the judge set his bond to $28,500.

The incident happened Wednesday when Florida Highway Patrol troopers, with assistance from other agencies, were searching for Martinez after he crashed the vehicle north of Griffin Road.

