DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire broke out in a multi-unit residential building located along Southwest 60th Avenue and 36th Court around 6 p.m. Monday, forcing 20 individuals, including nine children, to evacuate their homes.

Multiple fire rescue trucks lined up to combat the fierce blaze upon arrival at the scene in the Playland Village neighborhood. Davie Fire Rescue and the Red Cross joined forces to provide assistance and support to those who had no choice but to flee from the raging flames.

The cause of the fire remains unknown as authorities have yet to release any information regarding its origin.

Fire investigators are diligently working to determine the factors that contributed to the devastating incident.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.