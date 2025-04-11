FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The two-year anniversary of the record-setting catastrophic rainfall in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday brings a flood of memories for residents and first responders.

What could be described as a once-in-a-century storm struck Fort Lauderdale on April 12, 2023, with more than two feet of rain pounding the city in just a matter of hours.

“The water from my house was up to a foot,” one resident rescued by firefighters said at the time.

The intense rainfall destroyed family’s homes and memories.

“I didn’t expect this because I’ve been here since 1960 — the same house — never had trouble with water in my house,” another resident said.

With Saturday marking two years since then, the City of Fort Lauderdale is remembering the rain by intensively preparing for future storms. The city is implementing a $600 million initiative to upgrade stormwater infrastructure in flood-prone neighborhoods.

“What did it teach us? It taught us that the plans that were sitting on the shelves needed to be taken off, dusted off, and implemented, and we have fast forwarded many of these plans” said Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis. “What you see behind me today is one of those projects here in the Dorsey Riverbend neighborhoods, where we are once again moving fast forward on storm water drain systems.”

Firefighters underwent specialized high-water training earlier this week and upgraded vehicles to stay prepared to perform rescues in flood conditions.

Crews spent Friday in the Durrs and Dorsey Riverbend neighborhoods laying miles of pipes, which the mayor said should stop flooding in those areas when heavy rain comes down.

“So, what this will do is, it will take the drainage from Dorsey Riverbend and the Dorsey neighborhood, and the water will go into the river, the north fork of the New River,” said Trantalis, “and this will be done within the year, and once that’s done, this neighborhood will be done and complete, and we can move on to the next neighborhood.”

Over 100 homeowners are expected to benefit from this initiative, with more neighborhoods expected to also undergo construction for similar protective measures.

“But the point is that Fort Lauderdale, we understand that a sustainable environment is how we’re going to be able to enjoy the benefits of growth, and the people that continue to come here, we’re very proud to say, our city is ready for you,” Trantalis said.

The Durrs neighborhood construction was completed a year ahead of schedule, while the Dorsey Riverbend project is scheduled to be completed by next year.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.