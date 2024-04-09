MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews rushed a 2-year-old to the hospital after being pulled unresponsive from a pool in Margate, officials said.

Margate Police and Fire Rescue responded to a distress call along the 100 block of NW 79th Avenue, where a child was found in a backyard swimming pool.

According to Margate Fire Rescue, CPR was in progress as emergency responders work on the victim. The child’s gender has not been disclosed.

The child was rushed to Broward Health Coral Springs. Their condition is unknown.

7News has learned the child was in the care of family friends at the time she was found unresponsive.

