LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews rushed a toddler to the hospital after the young victim fell from a third-floor balcony in Lauderhill, officials said.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident at an apartment building on Northwest 46th Avenue and 19th Street, just after 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Paramedics transported the 2-year-old patient to Broward Health Medical Center in serious condition.

As of late Sunday night, there is no word as to how the fall happened.

