NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A young boy is fighting for his life after police found him unresponsive in a North Lauderdale pool.

According to officials, a two-year-old boy was taken to the hospital in grave condition on Sunday.

Broward County deputies taped off a North Lauderdale home for hours as they continue their investigation into how the little boy wound up at the bottom of a pool on Sunday morning.

7News spoke to residents who live nearby about the incident.

“It’s heartbreaking. I feel for them. I really do, a two-year-old? Too young,” said Barbara Tanner.

According to North Lauderdale Fire Rescue, one of the boy’s family members found the toddler unresponsive in a pool at a home on Pebble Beach.

The family member immediately jumped in the water to pull the child out of the pool and then started performing CPR.

Once first responders arrived, they continued CPR, and then the toddler was rushed to Broward General Medical Center for emergency treatment.

Broward County deputies stayed on scene to investigate.

“I saw it all blocked off and I saw news reporters and everybody there, and I said something serious has happened,” said Tanner.

Unfortunately, this incident isn’t the only drowning South Florida has seen recently.

On Thursday, a two-year-old drowned in a Plantation lake. It marks the fourth child drowning death in South Florida in the past three weeks.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office is reminding people to closely supervise young kids near the water, install child-proof fences to keep kids from entering the pool, and learn CPR.

“People often think drowning is something that happens to someone else. But it can happen to anyone anywhere. It is fast, it is silent, and the impact is far beyond the child,” said Cassie McGovern, Executive Director of Every Child a Swimmer.

As of Sunday evening, BSO deputies are investigating.

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