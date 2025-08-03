FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews rushed a 2-year-old girl to the hospital after she was pulled unresponsive from the swimming pool of a hotel in Fort Lauderdale, officials said.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to a call of a near drowning at the Sheraton Suites Fort Lauderdale at Cypress Creek, Saturday evening.

Fire rescue officials said the child was found in the water and pulled from the pool.

Officials said CPR was administered on the toddler prior to first responders’ arrival.

Paramedics took over life-saving measures and transported the girl to Broward Health Medical Center. As of 9 p.m., her condition is unknown.

