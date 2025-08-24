FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog went on the attack in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood, sending a 2-year-old girl to the hospital.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident along the 1700 block of Southwest 24th Street, Saturday night.

Officials said that when first responders arrived, they saw people from a home carrying the child who had been mauled by a Rottweiler.

Paramedics transported the toddler to Broward Health Medical Center, where she remains.

According to Broward County Animal Care, the girl suffered a head injury.

The attack comes days after a 7-year-old boy was mauled by two pit bulls at a home on Lakewood Circle in Margate, Wednesday morning.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene and captured a bloody blanket was spotted on the ground.

The boy, who was bitten multiple times, was airlifted to BHMC, where he underwent several surgeries.

Fort Lauderdale Police said the two pit bulls did not live where the attack happened but had been visiting for about a day.

The canines were turned over to animal services and were later euthanized.

Nathaniel Silver, a certified dog trainer, told 7News that dogs in new environments can sometimes lose control.

“If they were that dog that was stuck in a house all day long, for 12 or eight hours a day, and they only got one walk a day, my guess is that the dogs were confused and that it was a fear response, maybe,” he said.

Broward County Animal Care officials said the Rottweiler will be confiscated pending the outcome of their investigation.

