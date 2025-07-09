MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A 2-year-old girl who was reported missing in the Riviera Isles community of Miramar was found dead in a nearby lake after an hours-long search, police said.

Miramar police, along with detectives, partner agencies, and concerned neighbors, began an extensive search after receiving the missing child report on Tuesday evening. Despite their efforts, the girl was located in the water and pronounced dead at the scene.

“This is a heartbreaking tragedy, and our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the family during this unimaginable time,” the department said in a statement.

Authorities credited residents for their swift mobilization, using flashlights, walking the community and sharing surveillance footage to assist in the search.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office and Pembroke Pines Police Department also supported the operation with K-9 units, aviation and marine resources.

Just days earlier, on July 4, Miramar police held a community outreach event distributing free swim lesson vouchers to families in an effort to raise awareness about water safety and prevent childhood drownings.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with additional surveillance footage or information is asked to contact the Miramar Police Department at 954-602-4000 (Press “0”).

