POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities said they are investigating the drowning of a 2-year-old girl in a pool in a Pompano Beach home.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue units responded to a call about a possible drowning along the 1600 block of Northeast First Avenue, shortly after noon on Friday.

Detectives said the toddler’s mother found her unresponsive in a backyard pool.

Family members pulled the child out of the pool and immediately began CPR until deputies arrived.

First responders continued lifesaving efforts and transported the child to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

BSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene units are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

