POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a toddler tragedy at an apartment complex in Pompano Beach.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, a 2-year-old drowned in the swimming pool of the complex located along the 400 block of Southeast 15th Street, Saturday afternoon.

BSO deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the complex and immediately began lifesaving measures on the child.

Paramedics transported the victim to a nearby hospital where the patient was pronounced dead.

BSO’s homicide and crime scene units are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.