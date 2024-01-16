FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A canine is getting some much-needed care after it was found abandoned and tied up to a fence by its owners. Fortunately, some animal lovers came to the rescue.

The dog was found tied to the fence in an empty field in the area of Northwest 16th Court and Second Avenue in Fort Lauderdale.

“The photo was horrific,” said Rebecca Krakow who rescued the dog.” The dog looked completely starved like skin and bones.”

The dog, now named Pearl, was severely malnourished and was so weak that she was barely able to hold her head up. She was abandoned and left to die and probably would have if the picture showing her condition was not posted to social media on Saturday.

“We saw it Saturday evening, and we just jumped in the car and went,” Krakow said.

Krakow, and her mother Penny, are used to rescuing cats but weren’t about to let this dog continue to suffer.

“You could see all of her ribs and I think the worst is her hip bones,” Krakow said. “It just looked like she was starved, horribly, horribly starved.”

With the help of Zen Haven Barn Pet Rescue, the 2-year-old pup is now getting treatment to try and save her.

“We even got confirmation from the vet that she had rocks in her stool, so she had been eating rocks, she wasn’t eating anything,” she said.

Pearl was also given a blood transfusion and is now eating small meals throughout the day.

“Her chances of pulling through were slim, so we are still praying for her to get through this,” Krakow said,

Pearl’s vet bill has racked up into the thousands. Krakow is raising funds and is searching for a rescue that has experience with abused and neglected dogs.

“Someone is out there for Pearl, I know that we are going to find a good foster for her,” she said. “Someone is going to see her story and give her the love and the life that she deserves.”

The person who first found Pearl told police that the original owner contacted her on social media on Saturday and told her where she planned to dump the dog.

The case is now under investigation by Fort Lauderdale Police. A police report has been filed.

A GoFundme was created to assist with Pearl’s medical expenses. If you would like to help, click here.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

