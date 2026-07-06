WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A 2-year-old boy is dead after being struck by a vehicle in West Park Monday afternoon, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials received a report of a crash with injuries just after 2 p.m. in the 100 block of Allen Road.

BSO deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded and found the child suffering from injuries sustained after being struck by a vehicle. Paramedics transported the boy to Memorial Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver involved remained on scene.

BSO’s Traffic Homicide Unit is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

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