WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A 1-year-old boy is dead after being struck by an SUV while visiting family in West Park, authorities said.

Officials received a report of a crash with injuries along the 100 block of Allen Road, just after 2 p.m. on Monday.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units arrived at the scene to find the child suffering from injuries suffered after being struck by a vehicle.

Deputies said the toddler was hit by a white SUV right in front of the home.

Paramedics transported the boy to Memorial Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver involved remained at the scene. As of Tuesday morning, investigators have not identified the motorist.

Neighbors in the area were heartbroken to learn what happened to the young boy.

“Oh, my God. It hurt me to my heart,” said an area resident. “We see the kid, I’m about to cry, man, ’cause I see it, you know?”

Those who live at that home told 7News the boy was visiting family at the time.

Tuesday morning, West Park Mayor Felicia M. Brunson stopped by the home to offer her support.

“This is a tragic situation. We wanted the family to know that the City of West Park cares,” she said.

While officials have not identified who was driving the SUV at the time, family members said the vehicle is normally driven by the boy’s mother.

7News cameras captured the SUV being towed away.

The young victim’s lilac-colored Crocs remained in the driveway, a painful reminder of the child who had been there hours earlier.

Just feet away from the shoes, a red sign with white lettering attached to the mailbox reads, “Drive like your kids live here.”

Monday night, multiple BSO cruisers remained outside of the home, with several deputies entering the home.

In the wake of the tragic incident, the child’s family has since created a GoFundMe, which didn’t name the child or address the crash.

In Spanish, it reads in part:

“Today, our family is living through an unimaginable tragedy. We unexpectedly lost our beloved little angel, who was only 2 years old, and our hearts are completely broken.”

“You never know what can happen when you wake up in the morning, so love your family, love your friends,” said Brunson. “Live life to the fullest, because you never know when your life can be taken away in a second.”

The child would have turned 2 years old in December.

BSO’s Traffic Homicide Unit is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash. They have not specified whether or not charges will be filed.

If you wish to help the family with funeral expenses, you can donate to them here.

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