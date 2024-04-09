MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 2-year-old boy has died after, police said, he was pulled unresponsive from a pool in a Margate home.

Margate Police and Fire Rescue units responded to a distress call along the 100 block of Northwest 79th Avenue, where the victim was found in a backyard swimming pool.

Police officers administered CPR on the toddler upon arrival, until paramedics arrived and took over.

Rescue crews rushed the patient to Broward Health Coral Springs where he was pronounced deceased.

7News has learned the child was in the care of family friends at the time he was found unresponsive.

Police said no charges are being filed at this time, as they continue to investigate.

