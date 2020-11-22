2 women transported after fiery crash on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car was left mangled after a fiery crash in Fort Lauderdale.

The crash happened on I-95 at State Road 84, Sunday morning.

Authorities said a red car crashed into a guardrail and went up in flames.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue quickly arrived on the scene where they worked to extinguish the fire.

Florida Highway Patrol also responded to the scene. One trooper rescued two women who were trapped inside.

Authorities say they were transported to Broward Health in serious condition.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

