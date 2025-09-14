DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two women were taken to the hospital after their Dania Beach home became filled with smoke, officials said.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene at a house located at 214 NW 7th Ave., Saturday afternoon.

7News cameras captured the smoky situation outside the residence as smoke poured out the windows.

Marilyn Black, the victims’ cousin, lives across the street from them. She expressed her gratitude toward the first responders who came to their rescue.

“I thank God for ’em. I thank God for ’em,” she said.

Black said her cousins couldn’t get out on their own.

“They cannot walk. I put the garbage cans out all the time, so I know they couldn’t walk over them,” she said.

Firefighters rushed in after neighbors called 911.

“The rescue [crews] rushed in there and got them out of there safely,” said Black.

Paramedics transported the two women to a nearby hospital, where they are both recovering from smoke inhalation.

Neighbors told 7News the women are in their early 50s and were struggling to breathe with the heavy smoke.

But Black said she’s grateful the firefighters’ quick response saved her cousins’ lives.

“Thank God they’re all right,” she said.

Fire crews said they are still investigating the cause of this smoke. When they arrived to the home, there was no fire.

