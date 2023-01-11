WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - There was trouble on the water for two women who were on an airboat.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units arrived to the scene in the area of mile marker 38, south of Alligator Alley, Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials, two people were tossed out of their airboat after they lost control of it.

The airboat continued to run after they fell off.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene as flight medics assisted the two women.

One of the women suffered a leg injury, and medical crews were preparing her for transport. The other woman suffered minor shoulder injuries.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission boats also responded to the scene.

Crews transported the women by boat to a boat ramp around mile marker 42 on Interstate 75 where a BSFR helicopter was waiting.

She was airlifted to Broward Health Medical Center.

