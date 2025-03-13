The families of two women who went missing made an emotional plea hours before authorities said they safely located both of them.

The parents of 60-year-old Brenda Ann Surbey, Elizabeth and Larry Surbey, spoke with 7News about their loved one on Thursday.

“She’s my daughter. I love her so much; I just want her back. I want to know that she’s safe,” said Elizabeth.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Brenda Ann had been last seen over a month ago.

“I hope she’s safe,” said Larry.

“She’s bipolar, and I don’t think she has her medication, and she’s by herself,” said Elizabeth.

Brenda Ann’s parents were vacationing from Indianapolis at Vacation Village, a timeshare in Weston, when their daughter came to visit.

“She flew down to spend time with us for, like, a week and a half, and she stayed with us one night, and then she left and took off,” said Larry.

Brenda Ann’s parents said she was upset at them, and she left with her luggage on Feb. 6.

“She just said she wasn’t going to come back to the resort with me, she was going to go on her own,” said Larry. “So then she took off with the suitcases, and I don’t know where she went from there.”

BSO detectives said Brenda Ann had been last seen along the 6800 block of Sunset Strip. Two days later, they found her suitcases at this location.

“There’s been pictures on Facebook and media and a search has gone out for her from the sheriff’s department,” said Larry. “She’s my only daughter.”

Thursday evening, detectives said their search led them to Brenda Ann. They took to social media to confirmed they located her “safe and unharmed.”

The family of Maria Alves also hoped someone would come forward with information on her whereabouts, after the 69-year-old went missing in Deerfield Beach on Wednesday.

Loved ones told detectives Alves suffers from dementia, and she was last seen on Second Terrace and 49th Street.

Minutes after they confirmed they had located Brenda Ann, BSO detectives said they also located Alves “safe and unharmed.”

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.