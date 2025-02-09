LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A reckless ride in Lauderhill sent two pedestrians to the hospital.

According to Lauderhill Police, two women were on the sidewalk when they were hit by an SUV in the area of Northwest 56th Avenue and 29th Street, at around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday.

Officers said they spotted the motorist driving recklessly on the road. The SUV hit another car before veering toward the women.

Police said the two people in the SUV took off running after the crash. One of them was taken into custody, and the other remains on the run.

If you have any information on this crash or the whereabouts of the second subject, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

