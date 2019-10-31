2 women arrested for stealing Halloween costumes in Oakland Park

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two women have been arrested for stealing Halloween costumes from a Spirit Halloween store in Oakland Park.

The robbery happened at the Spirit Halloween store located at 3935 North Federal Highway, Wednesday.

Karien Parris, 21, and Janeace Hamilton, 24, have been charged with armed robbery of the costume store.

According to prosecutors, Hamilton pepper-sprayed an employee who approached her before getting away.

“It is concerning that when a store employee sees two people stealing he just tries to stop them, and for his efforts he gets chemical-sprayed,” a prosecutor said.

The only costumes either of the women had on was a jail jumper as they faced a judge to officially hear their felony charges.

“It’s just crazy! No priors, and for Halloween costumes?” the judge said.

“It kind of ruins the spirit of it all, you know?” a Spirit customer said. “It’s supposed to be a fun time, a happy time. You don’t want to have it ruined by something like that.”

The judge set the bonds at less than $10,000 for both of the young women — $5,000 for Parris and $7,500 for Hamilton — and ordered them to stay away from the store and the clerk.

Parris and Hamilton have also been ordered not to have any contact with each other once they get out of jail.

