2 women accused of battery against Dillard’s employee in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines Police need help identifying two women who have been accused of battery against a loss prevention employee while attempting to steal merchandise at a Dillard’s.

The incident occurred at the store in Pembroke Lakes Mall located at 11945 Pines Boulevard, after 1:30 p.m., on June 13.

Surveillance footage from the store showed the subjects working together to hide multiple items of clothing in a backpack.

According to police, when a loss prevention employee confronted them, the first subject sprayed pepper spray in their face.

The women fled the scene, leaving the selected clothes behind.

Police describe the first subject as standing 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds and having long brown braided hair and brown, and the second as standing 5 feet 7 inches tall, with brown hair picked up in a braided bun and brown eyes.

If you have any information on this battery and attempted and identify the subjects, call Pembroke Pines Police or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

