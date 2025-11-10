CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Hours after a small plane carrying relief supplies bound for Jamaica crashed into a lake behind a home in Coral Springs, the two victims have been identified.

The organization Ignite the Fire Ministry has announced its founder, 53-year-old Alexander Wurm, and his daughter 22-year-old Serena died in the plane crash.

The relief group said the two victims were headed to the storm-stricken area when the incident occurred.

City of Fort Lauderdale officials confirmed the aircraft departed from Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport (FXE) with supplies for victims of Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica when it went down shortly after takeoff on Monday morning along the 5500 block of Northwest 57th Terrace, off Wiles Road.

Video, recorded from nearby cameras, captures the moment the plane crashes into the lake in Coral Springs.

The National Transportation Safety Board has identified the plane as a Beech B100.

Multiple fire rescue and technical rescue units were dispatched to the scene. Investigators said divers went in the water and reached the fuselage but did not find victims or survivors.

“We have not found an entire plane yet. We believe that it may be broken into smaller pieces; we don’t know yet,” said Moser.

Investigators said the aircraft clipped at least one palm tree and struck a fence bordering the backyard of a home before parts of the aircraft went into a lake behind the house.

7News cameras captured a plane tire in the backyard, as well as bubbles in the water from where at least part of the aircraft landed.

7Skyforce captured debris from the plane scattered across both sides of the neighborhood facing the lake. Fortunately, no one on the ground was injured.

Robert Swinger-Vargas, who saw the plane crash from his car, quickly called 911.

“Next thing we know, it just turned and it went straight down and was a direct aim at the ground, went straight down,” he said.

Others described what they heard and saw.

“We didn’t see it but we heard it, we felt it,” said a man.

“I heard like [airplane noise] and then boom,” said area resident Elizabeth Schenell.

“It sounded to me like two race cars then boom like a quick hit or explosion,” said area resident Dawn Marrill. “I looked up and I saw all this debris in the air. It looked like somebody blew up a building.”

Neighbors are now left devastated as they come to terms with how two lives who were headed to help others were lost.

“Like how could something like that happen to good people, like doing good things,” said Josh Quildon.

“It’s heartbreaking. I can’t believe how sad it is. It’s terrible,” said Marrill.

Authorities said it’s unclear what led to the crash.

In a statement, Ignite the Fire Ministry said:

We grieve the tragic loss of our beloved brother, Alexander Wurm (53), and his daughter Serena (22), who passed away in a plane crash, November 10, 2025, while bringing humanitarian aid to Jamaica. Alexander, known for his warmth and unwavering kindness, devoted his life to serving others-both through his actions and by sharing the gospel of Jesus across the globe. Throughout his life, Alex travelled extensively, reaching various countries and continents, where he tirelessly worked to bring faith, compassion, and support to those in need. His legacy of faith and compassion touched countless lives. Evangelist Wurm is the founder of Ignite the Fire Ministry, dedicated to empowering youth through missions and evangelism across the Caribbean. They aim to cultivate volunteers who are passionate about making a difference, fostering leadership and community involvement. Alex leaves behind his beautiful wife, Candace, and two children, son James (17) and daughter Christiana (20). Serena, following in her father’s footsteps, was a beacon of empathy and hope, inspiring all with her commitment to humanitarian work. Together, their final journey embodied selflessness and courage, reminding us of the power of service and love.

As we honour their memory, may we continue their legacy of generosity, compassion, and faith. Rest in peace, Alexander and Serena-your light endures in all whose lives you changed.

Alex leaves behind a wife and two other children.

Coral Springs Police are urging residents in the area to avoid being outdoors and to keep doors close for the remainder of the night due to a strong odor of fuel.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the NTSB are investigating this crash.

A significant police presence in the area has shut down the roadways inside the Windsor Bay community until further notice.

