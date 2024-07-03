WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were hospitalized following a rollover crash on Alligator Alley.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue arrived at the scene near mile-marker 33 in West Broward, Wednesday morning.

According to fire rescue, one person was transported to the hospital by ground and the second person, who suffered more serious injuries, was airlifted to Broward Health Medical Center.

Due to the rescue chopper needing to land on the highway, all westbound lanes were closed.

Those lanes have since been reopened.

