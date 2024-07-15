DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A child and a driver were transported to the hospital after they drove off Interstate 595 in Dania Beach.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue arrived at scene near 3201 SW 26th St., Monday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where the car landed on its roof.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue transported the two to Broward Health Medical Center.

According to BSFR, the driver suffered serious injuries, while the child was transported as a precaution.

Road rangers previously had two lanes blocked off but have since reopened them.

A tow truck arrived at the scene to remove the vehicle.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

