FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were transported to the hospital after they were involved in a multi-vehicle collision along Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the incident happened on the southbound lanes, just south of Marina Mile, at around 4:30 a.m., Sunday.

Investigators said a white Hyundai was rear-ended by a black Lexus and eventually by a gray Toyota, causing the Toyota to roll over after impact.

The driver of the black Lexus fled on foot after the crash. Authorities believe he might be injured.

The black Lexus was a vehicle that was loaned by a dealer.

Two passengers from the white Hyundai were transported to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

All lanes have since reopened to traffic.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.