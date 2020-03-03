2 tractor trailers crash into each other, US 27 shut down south of Palm Beach County line

WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - Two tractor trailers have crashed into each other on U.S. 27 in West Broward, which forced the closure of the roadway for hours.

The crash occurred just south of the Palm Beach County line, about eight miles north Interstate 75, at around 3 p.m., Tuesday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene, at around 5 p.m., where Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol continued to have the road shut down the northbound and southbound lanes on U.S. 27 due to fuel spillage from both trucks.

The northbound lanes finally reopened just after 6 p.m.

Two massive tow trucks arrived on the scene to move the trucks, and crews began work on clearing the spill.

No injuries were reported.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area, so if you can, look for an alternate route.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.