2 tractor trailers crash into each other on US 27 just south of Palm Beach County line

WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - Two tractor trailers have crashed into each other on U.S. 27 in West Broward, forcing the closure of the roadway.

The crash occurred just south of the Palm Beach County line, about eight miles north Interstate 75, at around 3 p.m., Tuesday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene, at around 5 p.m., where Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol continued to have the road shut down the northbound and southbound lanes on U.S. 27 due to fuel spillage from both trucks.

Two tow trucks have arrived on the scene, but it remains unknown how much longer the road will have to remain shut down due to the fuel leaks.

No injuries have been reported.

