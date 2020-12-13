2 Tennessee fugitives apprehended after vehicle spotted in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have apprehended two out-of-state fugitives after a vehicle linked to them was spotted in Pompano Beach, leading deputies to apprehend one of the men and triggering an hours-long search for the other.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, they were alerted on Sunday morning to a vehicle that was wanted out of Tennessee.

After searching for several hours, they located both suspects in a neighborhood in the area of North Riverside Drive.

Upon making contact with the fugitives, officials said, the duo fled.

Deputies were eventually able to apprehend one of them. He was identified as 36-year-old Robert Lee Brown.

Investigators said his original charges were rape, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary and theft.

Sunday night, deputies confirmed they were also able to take the second suspect, identified as 34-year-old Christopher Osteen. His original charges were aggravated burglary and aggravated assault.

