PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Two teens appeared in court to face a judge, days after a fight led to a shooting in Plantation.

According to Plantation Police, the officers arrived to find one teen with a gunshot wound to the shoulder and several others running away from the scene on Dec. 8.

Detectives later found a firearm in a nearby Lauderhill canal and arrested the two suspects.

No one was seriously injured in the shooting.

