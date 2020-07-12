2 teens killed in July 4 crash mourned at Tamarac memorial

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of people came together in Tamarac to remember two teenagers who were killed in a car crash on the Fourth of July.

More than 100 people gathered to take part in a memorial for 17-year-old Crystal McLeod and 14-year-old Ziair Simpson, Sunday night.

The event took place in the area of State Road 7 and West Commercial Boulevard, near the location where, authorities said, McLeod was driving her car with Simpson and three others inside when she lost control and crashed.

All five victims were taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where McLeod and Simpson succumbed to their injuries.

The other passengers are listed in serious condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

