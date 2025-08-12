FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two teenage girls were taken to the hospital after they were injured in a personal watercraft accident in Fort Lauderdale, officials said.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded around 3:40 p.m., Tuesday, to a residential neighborhood in the area of the Intracoastal Waterway and Northeast 24th Court.

Both victims were taken to Broward Health Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to FLFR.

Details about what led to the crash were not yet available as the incident remains under investigation.

