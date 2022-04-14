POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken two teenage boys to the hospital after they were injured during a drive-by shooting in a Pompano Beach neighborhood.

Broward Sheriff’s Office and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along the 400 block of Southwest Second Court, at around 3:15 p.m., Thursday.

Responding deputies found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators said they received a call of shots fired in the area. They believe someone inside a vehicle discharged a firearm and struck the victims before fleeing the area.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the scene as deputies searched for clues near a duplex.

Officials said one of the victims is possibly 17 years old, and the other is believed to be 16. They said the older teen was shot in the elbow and abdomen and the younger teen was shot in the elbow.

Paramedics transported them to Broward Health North. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

Deputies have cordoned off a portion of the street as they continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.