FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two teenagers appeared in bond court a day after, police said, they were involved in a chaotic chase across parts of Broward County.

Investigators said 17-year-old Matthew O’Connor and 17-year-old Giovanni Philogene, along with two others, opened fire on another car from inside an SUV along the 8500 block of Miramar Parkway, Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the suspects led police on a hot pursuit up the Florida Turnpike and through a neighborhood that came to a crashing end in Lauderhill.

Everyone inside the SUV bailed out but were eventually caught.

Investigators said O’Connor was the driver. He faces charges of aggravated fleeing with serious injury, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.

Philogene was charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and resisting arrest without violence.

O’Connor was given a $13,000 bond and ordered not to possess any firearms or ammunition. He was also ordered not to return to the location of the incident or to drive.

Philogene was given a $3,500 bond and ordered not to return to the scene of the incident.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.