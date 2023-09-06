LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - After an hours long standoff, two suspects that barricaded themselves at a South Florida home were taken into custody.

Broward Sheriff’s Office SWAT arrived at the home, located at 1410 NW 33rd Way, Tuesday evening.

7News camera captured several fire rescue trucks at the scene, as well as officers armed with long guns. A tank with a battering ram with also at the scene.

According to BSO, VIPER detectives were attempting to serve a warrant at the home when the subjects barricaded themselves inside and refused to come out.

Neighbors in the area were told to remain in there homes as deputies continued to work the incident.

The suspects were identified as 35-year-old Roosevelt Permenter and 36-year-old Kaishonta Thomas.

Both of them are facing multiple charges, which include aggravated assault with a firearm, identity fraud and grand theft.

