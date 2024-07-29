PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - One of two victims is speaking out after two suspects were taken into custody following an attempted burglary in their Pembroke Pines apartment that led to a police chase.

A man and his mother were victims of what started as an armed home invasion near 85th Terrace in Pembroke Pines around 6:05 a.m. Monday.

7News spoke to the man, hours after two suspects were arrested following a police chase to recount the ordeal. He asked to conceal his identity as he is still frightened.

“I didn’t have a chance to react because he came at me with a knife and I was still very groggy from just getting up,” said the man.

The man describes the moments he woke up in his apartment to find one of the suspects, armed with a knife, standing in his living room.

“And because of my mother who tried to grab him, I managed to hide in the bathroom while she called the police and he cut her off and wrestled with her and told her that if I didn’t come out of the bathroom, he would kill her,” said the man.

The mother called 911 stating that a man had entered her apartment armed with a knife.

“They just updated to a 41 home invasion. Advised a male broke into her house with a knife,” a woman said over the Broadcastify.

Police quickly spotted the vehicle in connection to the burglary on the road, prompting a brief pursuit.

“We’re going southbound on University from Pembroke Pines,” radioed an officer.

The chase came to a halt at a Marathon gas station located off Pines Boulevard and University Drive, where 7Skyforce showed aerial footage of police surrounding the vehicle.

“Apparently, the driver of this Honda was running from Pembroke Pines Police through portions of Pembroke Pines,” said 7Skyforce’s Steven Gray.

“They’ve got two subjects at gunpoint, they’re refusing to leave the vehicle,” said an officer.

One suspect, a male, wearing a blue shirt, was seen handcuffed and speaking with detectives briefly before being put in the back of a cruiser. Another suspect was also taken into custody.

Police identified 20-year-old Carlos Duran as the suspect who assaulted the victim with a knife.

The other suspect and driver of the Honda was identified as 22-year-old Jorge Nicolas Uribe Jacome.

Police say Duran climbed up to the second-floor balcony with the help of Jacome to break into the victim’s home.

7Skyforce captured the doors to the vehicle were open as law enforcement searched the car and conducted their investigation. A cell phone and what appears to be a surveillance camera were seen on the floor near the car and recovered as evidence.

“There’s a cell phone and looks like a charger and some other type of evidence right next to this car,” said Gray.

The gas station was taped off as Crime Scene Investigation Units collected the evidence both in and surrounding the car.

According to police, this was an isolated incident and the robbery happened within city limits. They believe Duran and the man were in an argument at a social event Sunday.

The man didn’t want to give details as to what the argument was about but said it was “very small.”

“It’s a stupid thing, very small,” said the man. “He didn’t have to react that way to it. Nobody asked for this or the fight.”

Despite the arrests, the man and his mother are still shaken up by the ordeal.

“I was scared something could’ve happened to her. Thank God nothing worse happened to us,” said the man.

ATTENTION RESIDENTS: Multiple officers are in the area of Pines Blvd & University Dr regarding a robbery that occurred earlier this morning. All suspects were safely taken into custody. The incident was isolated, and there are no safety concerns for the area. pic.twitter.com/JHincSxneM — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) July 29, 2024 Pembroke Pines Police Department

There are no threats or safety concerns for the area, the police said.

Both suspects remain at the Broward County Jail and are charged with attempted murder, burglary and fleeing police.

Police say the suspects didn’t steal anything inside the home but it’s uncertain if the car was stolen.

The car was later towed away and taken by police as part of their investigation.

