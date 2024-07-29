PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - What started as an armed home invasion, soon turned into a police pursuit, ending at a gas station in Pembroke Pines at the intersection of Pines Boulevard and University Drive with two robbery suspects in custody.

At approximately 6:05 a.m., on Monday, near 85th Terrace, a woman called 911 stating that a man had entered her apartment armed with a knife.

“They just updated to a 41 home invasion. Advised a male broke into her house with a knife,” a woman said over the Broadcastify.

Police say nothing was stolen and quickly spotted the vehicle in connection to the burglary on the road, prompting a brief pursuit.

“We’re going southbound on University from Pembroke Pines,” radioed an officer.

The chase came to a halt at a Marathon gas station located off Pines Boulevard and University Drive, where 7Skyforce showed aerial footage of police surrounding the vehicle.

“Apparently, the driver of this Honda was running from Pembroke Pines Police through portions of Pembroke Pines,” said 7Skyforce’s Steven Gray.

“They’ve got two subjects at gunpoint, they’re refusing to leave the vehicle,” said an officer.

One suspect, a male, wearing a blue shirt, was seen handcuffed and speaking with detectives briefly before being put in the back of a cruiser. Another suspect was also taken into custody.

Police identified 20-year-old Carlos Duran as the suspect who assaulted the victim with a knife.

The other suspect and driver of the Honda was identified as 22-year-old Jorge Nicolas Uribe Jacome

The doors to the vehicle were open as law enforcement searched the car and conducted their investigation. A cell phone and what appears to be a surveillance camera were seen on the floor near the car and recovered as evidence.

“There’s a cell phone and looks like a charger and some other type of evidence right next to this car,” said Gray.

The gas station was taped off as Crime Scene Investigation Units collected the evidence both in and surrounding the car.

According to police, this was an isolated incident and the robbery happened within city limits.

ATTENTION RESIDENTS: Multiple officers are in the area of Pines Blvd & University Dr regarding a robbery that occurred earlier this morning. All suspects were safely taken into custody. The incident was isolated, and there are no safety concerns for the area. pic.twitter.com/JHincSxneM — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) July 29, 2024 Pembroke Pines Police Department

There are no threats or safety concerns for the area, the police said.

Both suspects remain at the Broward County Jail and are charged with attempted murder, burglary and fleeing police.

It’s uncertain if the car was stolen, but police did tow it away to take it back as part of their investigation.

