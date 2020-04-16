2 suspected thieves arrested after chase ends in dock crash

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have arrested two suspected thieves after they crashed into a dock in Pompano Beach while attempting to flee from deputies.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a theft in progress along the 6600 block of North Federal Highway in Fort Lauderdale, at around 4:45 p.m., Thursday.

When they arrived, officials said, the duo attempted to flee the scene and struck a patrol car.

Investigators said the ensuing pursuit came to a crashing end when the crooks slammed into the dock off Port Royale Drive, nearly plunging into the Intracoastal Waterway.

Officials said both subjects tried to jump from the car, and one of them was injured in the process.

They were taken into custody shortly after.

No deputies were hurt.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.