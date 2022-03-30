FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police arrested a man and a woman in downtown Fort Lauderdale believed to have stolen several personal belongings from spring breakers.

A crowd sang as one of the suspects was taken away in handcuffs. Police said the woman had many wallets and cellphones in her possession that didn’t belong to her, and she also had an accomplice.

One of the victims, who identified himself at Mike, shared his account of the suspected thefts.

“I was at America’s Backyard for spring break with one of my friends,” he said.

Mike said he was visiting from New Jersey for spring break when he decided to party at America’s Backyard in Fort Lauderdale, March 14.

“I grab a few drinks, have my hands full, and my phone was in my back pocket, so I was walking around, dancing, having a good time,” said Mike. “And I look at my back pocket, and my phone is not there anymore.”

Police identified the pair who were taken into custody as Liseth Alvarez and Juan Ciro. They said the suspects were targeting spring breakers throughout the night.

“Two people, a male and female, were inside of the bar pickpocketing numerous people,” said Fort Lauderdale Police Capt. Timothy McCarthy. “A security staff from the establishment, which is America’s Backyard, saw them do it and alerted our police officers who detained both of them.”

Mike said he never even felt his phone leave from his pocket.

“That definitely was not their first time doing it; they are definitely experienced stealers,” he said.

A video posted to TikTok of the suspects being placed in handcuffs has since went viral.

“My friend is actually the one in the background calling me, he’s literally the one in the background on the phone calling me,” he said. “He’s like, ‘Yo, I see your phone on the hood of the cop car,’ and I’m like, ‘There’s no way this is happening.'”

“We recovered a total of eight phones, $8,000 in cash and miscellaneous identification, some of them were fake,” said McCarthy.

Mike said he was able to recover his wallet.

“It could have been anybody, and it was just my luck honestly,” he said.

“Be very mindful, watch where your phones are at, no back pockets, don’t leave them unattended on top of the bar,” said McCarthy, “and, if you’re going to wear a purse, don’t have a purse that’s open where someone can reach in an establishment where there’s hundreds of people around.”

Alvarez and Ciro have been charged with grand theft. They have since posted bond.

If you were a victim and still missing your cellphone or other items, contact Fort Lauderdale Police at 954-828-5700, as they still have them in evidence bags.

