LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Two suspects were taken into custody after a brief police pursuit.

The incident started Thursday morning after a Lauderhill Police officer began following a vehicle, which was heading southbound on the Turnpike, passing Griffin Road.

Police helicopters also followed the vehicle, which was going at speeds of 90 mph.

According to Lauderhill Police, the vehicle the subjects were in was stolen.

After stopping the vehicle west of the Turnpike, one of the subjects fled from officers.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene off of Taft Street as officers captured the subject who fled.

The second subject stayed by the vehicle and is now in Florida Highway Patrol custody.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.