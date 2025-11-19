FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people have been arrested after they took deputies on a brief pursuit across Miami-Dade County in a stolen car.

7Skyforce hovered over the area near Interstate-95 at the Golden Glades Park & Ride where two subjects were seen being detained by responding officers after they bailed out of a blue Lamborghini.

Up north in Broward, Fort Lauderdale Police set up a perimeter in the area of Southwest 12th Street and 18th Avenue for a second car that may have several people inside.

7Skyforce captured Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies on a pursuit with the Lexus near Stranahan High School.

Deputies are working to determine if these two cars are connected in any way.

Roadways in the area have been closed off, snarling traffic on Davie Boulevard just east of I-95.

