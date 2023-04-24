LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A pepper spray problem happened at a South Florida school.

Several students got into a fight at Boyd Anderson High School in Lauderdale Lakes during a lunch, Monday afternoon.

Somehow, pepper spray was dispersed.

Several students were treated for exposure on the campus.

Two kids were taken to the hospital.

Everyone involved in the fight will be disciplined.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.