FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two students are behind bars after allegedly committing a vicious attack against their teacher.

Fort Lauderdale Police said Jayvis McClover and Roddrick McQueen, both 19, repeatedly punched their high school teacher in the face and then continued hitting him after he had fallen on the floor.

The attack took place Thursday at Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale.

Both students are charged with battery on a public or private education employee.

The victim is recovering at home.

