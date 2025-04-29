PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Two students at Renaissance Charter School were arrested after being found in possession of weapons on campus, according to Pembroke Pines Police.

Authorities said the weapons appeared to be part of a self-defense kit that can be “easily purchased online.”

No threats were made toward students, staff or the school, and there were no safety concerns at any time during the incident, police said.

Police did not specify the type of weapons found or the circumstances that led to their discovery but emphasized the importance of educating students on the consequences of bringing such items to school.

“Parents, please speak to your children about the consequences of bringing weapons to school,” police said in a statement Tuesday.

The students, whose names were not released due to their age, were taken into custody as part of an ongoing investigation.

