CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people are recovering at the hospital after a shooting in Coral Springs.

Coral Springs Police responded to the intersection of Northwest 87th Terrace and Atlantic Blvd on Wednesday afternoon.

7News cameras captured a large police presence inside the neighborhood, including Coral Springs Mobile Command Unit.

According to police, two people were rushed to the hospital in stable condition as a result of the shooting.

Detectives said all parties involved in this incident have been identified and there is no threat to the community.

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